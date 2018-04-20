140 UN staff members from 42 countries killed in a year and a half

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The UN has lost 140 employees in 42 countries in the period from July 2016 to December 2017, including 123 military personnel, three police officers and 14 civilian staff. Report informs, at the memorial ceremony, the UN honored their memory, mentioning each victim.

UN Secretary -General, António Guterres stated in his speech that dedicating life to the peace in the world, many of the organization staff are in danger every day -often fatal. Since its establishment, the Organization has lost more than 3,500 employees.

One of the biggest tragedies was the terrorist attack in Baghdad in 2003, which killed 23 people, including UN special ambassador to Irag, Sergio Vieira De Mello.

"Sometimes our employees become targets because of being our employees," the Secretary General said. He added that, despite the organization's efforts to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel, they were always at risk from those who opposed peacekeeping efforts.