14-year-old Palestinian behind stabbing sentenced to 12 years in prison

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ An Israeli court sentenced a 14 year-old youth to 12 years in prison on Monday for an attack he committed with his cousin in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Zeev in 2015.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, while still 13, the teen joined his cousin Hassan Manasra in the attack, in which the latter stabbed 13-year-old Naor Ben-Ezra, as well as another man in his 20s. Ben-Ezra was seriously wounded but has since recovered. Manasra was shot dead by Border policemen.

The youth will serve his sentence in a regular prison, not in a youth facility. In addition to the prison sentence the youth will have to pay 80,000 shekels ($20,000) to the older victim and 100,000 shekels ($26,000) to Ben-Ezra.