    ​14 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

    Mullah Amanuddin became the third shadow governor of the Taliban killed in the past five days

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Air Force of Afghanistan eliminated 14 militants in an air strike in the north-east of the country, there was the Taliban shadow governor among them, Report informs citing Russian media, this information was said by the country's police on Tuesday.

    According to a police spokesman of Badakhshan province Lal Mohammad Ahmadzai, an airstrike on the village of Dara Khola-and-Hastak near Dzhurma was conducted on Monday. The dead included the so-called Taliban governor of Badakhshan province, Mullah Amanuddin and eight foreigners.

    Mullah Amanuddin became the third "shadow governor" of the Taliban killed in the past five days.

