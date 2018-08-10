14 police officers killed, 25 security forces wounded in Ghazni

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 members of the security forces and two civilians were killed in a clash between radical Taliban militants and Afghan government forces in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Notably, local media reported that the Taliban began to attack Ghazni city in Central Afghanistan. It is said in the statement of Taliban that their troops are trying to enter the city from several directions – the administrative center of the province of the same name.

In addition, 25 security forces and 15 civilians were injured as a result of fierce fighting.