Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ 14 people died, other 9 injured in Nepal passenger bus crash.

Report informs citing Anadolu, the accident occurred as a bus slipped off the road.

According to the information, the bus slipped off the mountain road near Lapang Phedi village,120 km west from Kathmandu.

Nepal's poor road conditions are mentioned as a reason of increasing bus crashes.