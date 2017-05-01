14 died by storms and flood in United States - VIDEO

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people were killed by tornadoes or flooding in the South and Midwest of USA, Report informs referring to Associated Press.

Tornadoes hit several small towns in East Texas, killing four people. Five people were killed by flooding and winds in Arkansas, including a fire chief who was struck by a vehicle while working during the storm.

Two deaths were reported in Missouri. One of two deaths in Mississippi included a 7-year-old who died by electric shock and a 2-year-old girl died in Tennessee after being struck by a soccer goal post thrown by heavy winds.