13 killed in Bangladesh bus collision

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Thirteen people died and 30 others were injured when two buses collided head-on in Bangladesh's Rangpur district, police said on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the TASS.

All the injured were rushed to hospitals and nearby clinics, police officer Abdul Latif Miah told Xinhua news agency, adding that the accident was most likely caused by a tyre puncture in one of the buses which led to its driver losing control.

The toll was likely to go up as several among the injured were stated to be in critical condition, police said.