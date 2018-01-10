13 killed after heavy rains in US, injuries reported

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll has risen to 13 after heavy rains and mudslide in California, US.

Report informs, Santa Barbara County's Sheriff Bill Brown said.

He noted that death toll may grow.

"We express regret that the current situation has led to the death of 13 people, and we forecast this figure will increase. We are looking for missing", Brown said.

Notably, earlier it was reported that 8 people were killed and 25 others injured as a result of heavy rains and mudslide.