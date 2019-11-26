13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali

13 French soldiers were killed when two military helicopters collided in Mali, the Presidential Administration of France said in a statement.
Report informs citing the TASS that helicopters collided while carrying out an operation against extremists
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author