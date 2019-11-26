 Top

13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali

13 French soldiers killed in Mali

13 French soldiers were killed when two military helicopters collided in Mali, the Presidential Administration of France said in a statement.

Report informs citing the TASS that helicopters collided while carrying out an operation against extremists

