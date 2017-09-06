120 Chinese school children poisoned from food

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Some 120 children are suffering suspected food poisoning in China's south-eastern province of Jiangxi.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, thirty-six children from three kindergartens in the city of Nanchang were admitted to hospital, 62 were put under medical observation and 22 were discharged.

The children were admitted after vomiting and complaining of abdominal pains following their return home from school on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigation is underway.