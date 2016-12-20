12 killed, at least 48 hurt in Berlin market attack

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ A lorry crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring at least 48, police spokeswoman said.

"There are at least 50 injured, some seriously. Some are dead," she said after a driver drove up the pavement of the market in a central square popular with tourists, Report informs citing the Berlin police posted on Twitter.

The Berliner Zeitung said police believed there were multiple injuries, but police couldn't immediately be reached to confirm.

Both newspapers reported it wasn't immediately clear whether the incident was an accident or some kind of an attack on the market.

The incident is suspected to be a terror attack as it is very similar to the truck attack on 14 July 2016, when a 19 tonne cargo truck was deliberately driven into crowds celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, resulting in the deaths of 86 people and injuring 434.