12 killed after fire erupts at shop in Mumbai

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 12 people killed after fire broke out at shop in Mumbai.

Report informs referring to Indian media the majority of killed people were the employees of the store who suffered serious burns and asphyxiation.

According to initial investigation, the fire erupted as a result of circuit of electric wires and quickly spread to the shop with furniture, paper, raw material and food products.

During the fire, the employees were sleeping inside the shop who could not leave the premise. At the time of fire 10-15 people were inside. Perhaps bodies left under the rubble.