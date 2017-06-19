12 killed, 11 injured in Nigeria terrorist attack

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Suicide bombers killed 12 people and wounded 11 in northeast Nigeria's Borno state.

Report informs citing Reuters, Borno state police spokesman Victor Isuku said.

Five suicide bombers committed the attack.

"The first suicide bomber detonated near a mosque, killing seven persons. The second detonated in a house killing five persons," he said, adding that 11 people hurt in the attacks. Isuku said the other three bombers also died.