12 killed, 11 injured in bus-truck collision in China

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Twelve people were killed and 11 others injured today after a truck collided head-on with three minibuses on an expressway in Henan province, central China.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the accident occurred this morning in the Xinxiang section of the expressway linking Beijing with Guangzhou.

The truck ran over the barrier belt and crashed the minibuses on the other lane.

The driver is in police custody.

Investigation is underway.