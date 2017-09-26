 Top
    Close photo mode

    12 killed, 11 injured in bus-truck collision in China

    Driver is in police custody© AFP 2017 / STR

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Twelve people were killed and 11 others injured today after a truck collided head-on with three minibuses on an expressway in Henan province, central China.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the accident occurred this morning in the Xinxiang section of the expressway linking Beijing with Guangzhou.

    The truck ran over the barrier belt and crashed the minibuses on the other lane.

    The driver is in police custody.

    Investigation is underway. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi