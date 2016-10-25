12 died in explosion in Kenya

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 12 people have been killed in an explosion in a hotel for foreigners in the Kenyan town of Mandera, located near the border with Somalia and Ethiopia, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Rescue operations conducted at the scene. Currently, ten people removed from the rubble. Police feared that explosive traps could be installed in the building.

"We do not know how many people are still under the rubble, efforts are being made in their search," said a police officer from the scene.

It is assumed that the attack was committed by militants of terrorist group "Al-Shabab".