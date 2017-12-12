11 terrorist plots were thwarted in Kazakhstan this year

© AP

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ National Security Committee of Kazakhstan (NSC) has foiled 11 terrorist acts this year.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, deputy chairman of National Security Committee of Kazakstan Nurgali Bilisbekov said.

“Organization of 11 violent acts of terrorist character has been foiled in 2017,” he said in the meeting of Upper Chamber of Kazakh parliament dedicated to amendments to legislation on countering extremism and terrorism.

Bilisbekov added that stability has been ensured in the country.