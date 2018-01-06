Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ 11 princes arrested in Saudi Arabia.

Report informs referring to the Milliyyet, Iranian state television reported. Princes held protests at the ruling palace in Riyadh. They were arrested by police protecting the palace.

According to report, the princes were demanding compensation from a judgment involving one of their cousins and demanding the king reverse a decision to suspend payments for royals’ water and electricity bills.