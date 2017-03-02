10 killed in Ukraine's coal mine explosion - UPDATED

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty miners saved from the mine in the Lviv region, where the accident occurred.

Report informs, press-service of the regional Ukrainian National Polce management said.

According to the Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine, 10 people were killed in methane explosion at Stepnaya coal mine, seven injured.

Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman, Energy Minister Igor Nasalik and the Head of the Civil Service of Emergency Situations Nikolay Chechetkin flew to the scene.

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Explosion happened in “Lvovugol” coal mine in village Glukhov of Sokalsk district, Lvov region, Ukraine.

Report informs referring to UNIAN, explosion of methane caused internal collapse of the rock. 11 were killed, 6 recovered with injures among 34 miners working at the site.

Fate of 20 miners remain unknown.

The investigation has been launched.








