11 killed, 30 injured in Pakistan hotel fire - VIDEO

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fire erupted in four-star hotel in Pakistani city Karachi.

Repot informs referring to ‘Doon’ newspaper.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen located at the ground floor of the Regent Plaza hotel spread across the six-floor building.

At least 11 people, including three women, were killed and 30 others injured at the incident.

The firefighters were able to douse the fire after 3 hours.

The cause of incident is yet to be determined.