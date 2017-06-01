11 Afghan militants will be executed after Kabul terrorist attack

© Tass.ru

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered to execute Haqqani network, Taliban terrorists came a day after at least 90 people were killed in a powerful bomb blast in Kabul.

Report informs citing the TASS, order touched the key field commanders of extremist organizations.

A huge suicide bomb ripped through a secure area of Kabul at the height of the Wednesday morning rush hour. Ministry of Health of Afghanistan confirmed the death of 90 people, another 380 suffered. Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, later National Directorate of Security (NDS) stated that the terrorist attack was planned by the Haqqani Network.