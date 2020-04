© photographee.eu Deposit Photos https://report.az/storage/news/e368875fda2594568d2a1fa0a0ba6c44/4818dde3-167c-4a70-bf98-5090451a20c9_292.jpg

Cornelia Ras, 107 from Goeree-Overflakkeem, Netherlands is the oldest person worldwide to survive a Covid-19 infection, Report says, citing the Dutch portal NU.nl.

According to the portal, the 107-year-old woman was given a clean bill of health on Monday, after contracting the coronavirus during a church service in her nursing home in mid-March.

She was discharged from the hospital on April 8.

