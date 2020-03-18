103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Iran

Iran has been scrambling to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which so far has infected 16,000 people, including 1,178 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

This is while a 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered from the disease caused by a coronavirus, Semnan University of Medical Sciences head Navid Danai said, Report informs referring to TASS.

“She was in the hospital for one week, after which she was discharged,” he said.

Earlier, Kiyanoush Jahanpour, the head of the Iranian Health Ministry’s public relations department, said that a total of 5,710 people recovered in the country.

The outbreak in China’s Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 8,000 Over 200,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, as many as 82,868 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.