Fifteen cars and around 100 firefighters were involved in extinguishing a fire that engulfed a warehouse near a hotel in the Brentford area of West London, Report informs, citing TASS.

"The whole single-storey bin room on the ground floor is alight. The fire spread to an adjacent hotel of five floors,” the British capital fire service said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No information about the victims has been provided yet.