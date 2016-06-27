 Top
    10 people injured during protest clash at State Capitol

    Officials: 2 people suffered life-threatening stab wounds

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ten people were injured during a clash between anti-fascists and white supremacists at the State Capitol Sunday, authorities said, Report informs citing KCRA Sacramento.

    Two people suffered life-threatening stab wounds were taken to area hospitals, officials said. Nine men and one woman, ages 19 to 58, were injured during the fight.

    At least three people were stabbed at the State Capitol while others were stabbed in a neighboring park.

    Fire crews report patients' injuries range from stab wounds to lacerations.

    All the people who were injured are expected to survive, police said.

