10 people died after dam broke in the North-East of Afghanistan

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least ten people died, many were missing in the floods caused by the dam broke in the East of Afghanistan, Report informs citing the TASS.

The incident occurred at night in the mountain valley of the Panjshir province. Water has already flooded several villages, destroying at least 300 houses.

Local authorities do not exclude that the number of victims may increase. It is noted that the water continues to arrive.

Search and rescue operations are carried out in the incident place.