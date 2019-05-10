10 million petition signatures delivered to Congress to impeach Trump

10 million signatures on multiple petitions were shared with US Congress, from people who support the impeachment of President Trump, Report informs citing the Russian press.

The signatures were collected under the leadership of MoveOn activists and handed over to Member of US House of Representatives Rashida Tlaib (Michigan), who introduced a bill for the House Judiciary Committee to move forward with impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Notably, discussion on Trump’s impeachment among Democrats resumed following the investigation of the "Russian case" of special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. The US Department of Justice published the final report of Muller on April 18. The special Prosecutor claims that Russia tried to influence the course of the presidential election campaign in the United States in 2016. Moreover, Mueller admitted that the investigation did not reveal the collusion of US President Donald Trump with Russia. The President and his aides repeatedly rejected suspicions of any improper contacts with officials of the Russian Federation in the period of the election campaign. Moscow has also repeatedly rejected allegations of attempts to influence the US elections.