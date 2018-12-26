 Top
    Close photo mode

    Earthquake hits Sicily, 10 people injured

    Destruction was recorded in the districts of Fleury and Zafferana-Etnea.

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.8 hit the area north of Catania on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily early on Wednesday, 10 people injured, buildings damaged.

    The seismal focus lies at a depth of 10 kilometers.

    It hit two days after Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupted, sending plumes of ash into the sky and causing the temporary closure of Catania airport on Sicily's eastern coast.

    The destruction was also recorded in the districts of Fleury and Zafferana-Etnea.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi