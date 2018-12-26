Earthquake hits Sicily, 10 people injured

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.8 hit the area north of Catania on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily early on Wednesday, 10 people injured, buildings damaged.

The seismal focus lies at a depth of 10 kilometers.

It hit two days after Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupted, sending plumes of ash into the sky and causing the temporary closure of Catania airport on Sicily's eastern coast.

The destruction was also recorded in the districts of Fleury and Zafferana-Etnea.