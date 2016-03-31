Death toll of bridge collapse in India reaches 20 - UPDATED

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in the collapse of the overpass under construction in eastern India has reached 20 people, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Reportedly, under the debris may be about 150 people.

At the time of the collapse under the bridge were several cars, rickshaws and motorbikes.

An overpass collapsed near the Indian city of Kolkata, killing 10 people and leaving dozens missing, authorities said.

Report informs citing the CNN, more than 100 people are unaccounted after the incident Thursday in a busy commercial area, said Sgt. Saurav Benerjee of Kolkata police.

Slabs from the flyover, which has been under construction for five years, fell on moving vehicles, he said.

Some people are feared trapped in their cars while construction workers may be buried under the debris.