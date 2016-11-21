1 police officer killed, 3 injured in USA

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ A Texas detective was shot and killed while writing a traffic ticket outside of police headquarters late Sunday morning.

Report informs citing the USA Today, later Sunday, three other officers were wounded in incidents in Florida and Missouri.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus identified the slain officer as 20-year veteran Detective Benjamin Marconi, 50. He said the suspect has not yet been apprehended, and a motive is not known.

The injured police officer was hospitalized.