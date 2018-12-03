 Top
    1 child dead, 40 others injured in youth football team bus crash in Arkansas

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ One child is dead and at least 40 others -- mostly children -- were injured after a youth football team bus traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tenn., crashed in Arkansas early Monday morning, police said, Report informs citing American press.

    The charter bus was traveling on Interstate 30 near Benton, Ark., about 2:40 a.m. when it careened off the road and overturned, Arkansas state police said in a statement. The bus was carrying the Orange Mound Youth League football team, which had attended an All-Star game in Dallas, Texas during the weekend. 

    “The bus driver is alive and is being questioned by state troopers,” police said.

     

