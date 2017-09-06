1,300 ISIL militants surrender in Iraq’s Telafer city

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The number of militants, who surrendered during the operation on clearing Iraq’s Telafer city from the ISIL terrorist organization members, has been revealed.

Report informs, according to one high-ranking official of the Iraqi security forces, as a result of the Telafer operation, 1, 300 ISIL members of foreign origin surrendered.

It is reported that they are detained on the Hamam al-Alil Asgari base located in the south of Mosul.

The local police declared that most of the terrorists are from Chechnya, Afghanistan, Russia, France and Great Britain.

During the operation carried out in Telafer, more than 2, 000 ISIL terrorists have been eliminated.