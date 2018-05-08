Ziyafat Asgarov: I demand justice from European democracy

© Report

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia proposes territorial claim against Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh has been occupied, it's not a conflict zone. Physical and juridical persons from Europe should not function in Nagorno-Karabakh ".

Report informs, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kamil Khasiyev said at the second session of the XV meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

First deputy chairman of Milli Majlis, Ziyafat Asgarov, said that while the Nagorno-Karabakh problem was discussed, there were no results: "The resolutions adopted by international organizations are not being implemented. Why you accept it if Armenia will not obey? It is interesting that such approaches are against Muslim states, and such case is not observed to the territorial integrity of Georgia and other countries. It is already a double standard. I demand justice from the European democracy. They speak about democracy, but they keep silent on Nagorno-Karabakh problem. They do not intend to solve problem. Please tell us openly why you do not solve the problem? Please answer. Should this problem last 30 years? How long should we wait? 50 years? It is easy to give advice, but you need to live the reality