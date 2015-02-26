Ziyafat Asgarov: 'Armenia is not able to start any war'

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Thoughts about the increased risk of the beginning of the II Karabakh war, depending on the deterioration of relations between Europe and Russia don't reflect thereality. Generally, the state concept in Armenia is used conventionally. In other words, Armenia is not a state in the sense understood by everyone, it's only political entity".

Report informs, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said in his interview to journalists.

According to him, everyone knows who controls the political structure named as Armenia: "Armenia is not able to start any war. Armenia has neither economic, nor political, nor military potential. Breaking ceasefire everyday on the contact line, the Armenian authorities try to distract people's attention from domestic problems in the country. However, it can not last long. Of course, the ultimate result will be revaled, and it will suffer Armenians themselves".