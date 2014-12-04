Zannier: South Caucasus conflicts continue to demand attention of OSCE

Baku. 4 December. REPORT. AZ / "Conflicts in the South Caucasus and Transnistria continue to demand the attention of the OSCE. "Report informs, Secretary General of the organisation Lamberto Zannier said that today at the opening ceremony of the 21st session of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

He stated that as protracted conflicts continue to threaten security in the OSCE region, the organization will continue to work in the conflict resolution field in 2015.