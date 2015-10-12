Zannier: OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh may meet soon

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can negotiate this fall, meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan is also possible. Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said, speaking at the Permanent Council of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) in Moscow.

He said, he had discussed with CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha, the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"We are concerned about growing violence in the region and on border of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It's necessary to work with the political leadership", said Zannier.

"We had a meeting with the foreign ministers at the UN General Assembly in New York, as well the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. Another meeting is expected during the autumn. We hope that will be possible to meet with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan", he added.