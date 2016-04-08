Zannier: Co-chairs will inform the OSCE Chairperson on their visit to the region

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will return from the region to report first to Berlin and then to the OSCE Secretariat in Vienna a few weeks later'.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said.

"They (Co-Chairs) is now in the region, and they will stay there as long as necessary, in order to determine the next steps and see what needs to be done. Then they have to report all current to the chairperson. So I think, they will go to Berlin, then they will decide for themselves when to arrive in Vienna", he said.

LZannier emphasized that the co-chairs of the mission is not limited in time, but "they will have to come for the report, and I think it's a matter of weeks."

The Secretary General stressed that the new special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group will be held "when they come back" from the region.