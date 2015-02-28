Zakir Hasanov: With every passing hour we getting closer day of liberation of our lands from occupation

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ A new military unit, modern equipped began to operate at the direction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Leadership of the Ministry of Defense took part in the opening of a new military unit in the front line. They got acquainted with the newly built-scale housing, military barracks, boxes for storage of equipment, parade ground, a dining room, sanitary unit, boiler room and other auxiliary facilities.

Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, speaking to the staff of the military unit, highlighted the close attention paid to the Supreme Commander of the military construction, improvement of psychological and combat training as well as social conditions of military and technical equipment of the armed forces.

"Today, we participate in the opening of a new military camp. Over the past few months, this is the third military camp, which begins to function. According to the plan of this year several more units will be opened.

Our country considering the development of the armed forces to be one of the main activities of the state. Our army is equipped with modern weapons and equipment, in order to strengthen the social base of the military construction of new military camps, service apartments for officers and warrant officers are being commissioned. All this is the result of care and attention shown by the Supreme Commander in relation to the armed forces of our country.

Azerbaijani people and the state have one problem - a problem of Nagorno-Karabakh. A lot of works have been done for a positive resolution. Strengthening the country's armed forces is one of the priorities of the state.

A few days ago our people held events dedicated to the memory of victims of Khojaly genocide. We all, and especially the military, should not forget about the genocide committed against our people. We are confident that the perpetrators of this massacre, surely will appear before the court of justice and punished. Our armed forces have to be strong for our people to no longer face with similar bloody events.

The day of liberation of our lands is very close. With every passing hour we are increasing the combat readiness of our armed forces, getting closer the day of liberation of our lands from occupation", the minister said.