Zakir Hasanov: 'We take vengeance on the enemy for our martyrs and will continue it'

Baku. 17 March.REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the staff of the Armed Forces on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

Report informs, his congratulatory speech reads:

"Dear officers, warrant officers, sergeants, soldiers and sailors! I sincerely congratulate you with a Novruz holiday, extend best wishes.

National leader Heydar Aliyev has always attached special importance to the preservation and promotion national values, national traditions. President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev continues way of the national leader and does not deny its assistance to celebration of Novruz as national holiday in our country.

The staff of our Armed Forces meets Novruz holiday in 2016 with great enthusiasm, combat and psychological preparation achievements. Azerbaijani soldiers bravely stood guard over the homeland, enemy is silenced with return fire, suffers many loss of manpower and combat techniques. 'We take vengeance on the enemy and will continue it.

Our people trusts in its brave fighters and looks forward to the day of liberation of our occupied territories.

I express my confidence that we will liberate our eternal lands from the occupation under leadership of our wise and decisive President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief and unity of the army and people.

I would to congratulate all of you on occasion of Novruz holiday with confidence in great victory.'