 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Zakir Hasanov: The enemy uses heavy weapons and artillery against civilians

    Recently, the Armenian Armed Forces have increased their provocations on the frontline areas and villages, using heavy weapons and artillery

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Recent events on the front line indicate the increase in the number of losses among civilians.

    Report informs, it was stated by the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov at a meeting of the Security Council of the Republic on Sunday.

    "As reported, on the night of April 1 to April 2, the Armenian Armed Forces attacked the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in different directions and even fired settlements. As a result of these provocative attacks, one of our soldiers was killed," said Hasanov, adding that the Azerbaijani army launched a counterattack and made a series of attacks on the enemy positions.

    According to him, recently, the Armenian Armed Forces have increased their provocations on the frontline areas and villages, using heavy weapons and artillery.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi