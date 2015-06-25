Zakir Hasanov: I'm sure our armed forces is able to free our occupied territories

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the personnel of the Armed Forces on the occasion of June 26 - Armed Forces.

Report informs, according to the minster's congratulatory text, Azerbaijani Armed Forces are welcoming their 97th anniversary with a great enthusiasm and achievements gained in combat and moral and psychological readiness: "Our national leader Heydar Aliyev's policy in the field of army building, is successfully continued by Mr. President Ilham Aliyev. As our Supreme Commander-in-Chief noted, Azerbaijani Army's professionalism and combat readiness are increasing, Azerbaijani soldiers, warrant officers and officers are decently serving the motherland, they are faithful to the homeland. One can see high enthusiasm in our military units, especially in the units on the frontline, patriotic feelings of Azerbaijani soldier is very high and strong. The material and technical supplies are in the highest level. Weapons and military equipments obtained recently allow us to carry out the tasks."

Z.Hasanov noted that at different times of a day, in any climate conditions, the personnel repeatedly demonstrated their professionalism and high combat capability in large-scale tactical exercises.

The minister also expressed his confidence that Azerbaijani Armed Forces will be able to achieve the liberation of occupied territories.