Zakir Hasanov: "Except Turkey no other state exerts pressure on Armenia"

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ A part of Azerbaijani lands is under the occupation for many years and there is no result in the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov said in the meeting with Armed Forces' staff and the administration of personnel units, military lawyers and psychologists, as well as the professors and teachers of the humanities department of special education institutions.

He stated, some developed countries and international organizations approach this occupation according to double standards: Two Azerbaijanis went to their native ancestral lands to visit the relatives. At that time, they were captured by Armenians and were involved in the investigation as terrorists and killers. Armenian officials have performed a show on. Why do the international organizations that are responsible for human rights keep silence?

After all, our citizens are not terrorists, they went just visited their occupied lands for the sake of their spiritual needs. However, our legal lands are under the occupation for many years. Except Turkey, no other state exerts pressure on Armenia. In this case, we should deeply feel our own responsibility and be ready a fair struggle to liberate our lands, he says.