Zakir Garalov: Criminal case will be launched against people, illegally visiting Nagorno-Karabakh regardless of identity

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Unfortunately, a group of Turkish citizens have disregarded our territorial integrity and visited Nagorno-Karabakh, occupied by Armenian invaders".

Report informs, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov told reporters.

He said that the Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a criminal case against the persons immediately after receiving relevant information and they were entered into the international wanted list: "The visit of these persons is not stand of the Republic of Turkey. They are known for pro-Armenian stands and support PKK, propagate establishment of an independent Kurdish state. Criminal case will be launched against the people, illegally visiting Nagorno-Karabakh no matter who and we will prosecute them in all countries".