 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakir Garalov appeals to Prosecutor General of Russia over provocation in Russian media

    © Report

    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zakir Garalov has appealed to Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, Yury Chayka related with slogans and flags of so-called regime in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, released on 16 April, 2018, by information portal “Iz.ru” of “Izvestiya”. Report was informed in the press service of Prosecutor’s Office.

    The appeal categorically condemned the illegal actions against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and expressed assurance that the provocation by the information portal that caused wide resonance among the public would be given a legal assessment  after investigating objectively and fairly soon.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi