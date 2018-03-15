Zakharova: There are no Nagorno-Karabakh separatists in Moscow

© Report

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Albert Andriyan, who was mentioned in media as a representative of so-called NKR (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), has registered in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation as an adviser to the Armenian Embassy in Moscow.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA) spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, commenting on inquiry of Azerbaijani media over news on establishment a representation of the separatist regime located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"There is no representation of so-called "Artsakh" in Moscow, despite it was formulated and stated in the media," Zakharova said.

According to her, Albert Andriyan, who had mentioned in the news, is an adviser to the Armenian Embassy in Russia.

"In any case, he accredited in the Russian MFA only for this office", she said.

"We are committed to all our obligations on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement within the framework of existing agreements and are actively trying to promote a full-scale settlement of this very complicated problem," Zakharova added.