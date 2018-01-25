Zakharova: Russia keen to soar efficiency as OSCE MG co-chair

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia intends to increase its effectiveness as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in the peacekeeping process around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

Commenting on the question of whether Russia intends to preserve and increase its activity as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group this year, she stressed that it is necessary to improve, first of all, the effectiveness of the work.

"I think that's what everyone will do", M. Zakharova added.