Zakharova: Russia always played very active role in settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has always played a very active role in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

"There is no will to play a violin according to the number order. There is a desire, nevertheless, to bring the settlement closer to those ways that are recognized as civilized and have really been tested for their effectiveness, "Zakharova added.

She stressed that Russia will actively play a role in the settlement "in close contact with all parties."