 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakharova: Meeting of Ministers with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will take place soon

    The exact date and location not decided yet

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of foreign ministers of the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with OSCE Minsk Group is expected to take place in coming weeks.

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated at the briefing.

    "This meeting is now under consideration. The exact date and location have not decided yet.

    Now parties are in contact, in order to understand what could be the meeting and, most importantly, what would be the concrete result, therefore it is early to decide the exact date", said M. Zakharova.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi