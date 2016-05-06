Zakharova: Meeting of Ministers with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will take place soon

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of foreign ministers of the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with OSCE Minsk Group is expected to take place in coming weeks.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated at the briefing.

"This meeting is now under consideration. The exact date and location have not decided yet.

Now parties are in contact, in order to understand what could be the meeting and, most importantly, what would be the concrete result, therefore it is early to decide the exact date", said M. Zakharova.