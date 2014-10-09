 Top
    Yushchenko: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict similiar to the events taking place in the east of Ukraine

    Former President of Ukraine believes that the West should assist to the country

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The events took place in the east of Ukraine are the same with wars waged by Russia in Nagorno-Karabakh, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and the Crimea."

    Report informs, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko said it in his interview with Austrian "Profil" magazine.

    "Putin is, in fact, carrying out a political project, his goal is to return to superpower status, in this regard, the Crimea less interests him,” V. Yushchenko noted.

    In addition, he urged the West to help Ukraine: “I refer to Russian tanks and vehicles for missile defense. I cannot understand why EU sees a military assistant to Ukraine as a big problem. Political negotiations will not yield results,” Yushchenko stressed.  

