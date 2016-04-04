​Young people in Tbilisi hold a rally in support of Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

Tbilisi. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today in Tbilisi a group of young people held a rally in support of Azerbaijan in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia.

Report informs, they marched with slogans "Karabakh bizimdir! (Karabakh is ours), "Veten bolunmez!" (Motherland is indivisible) "Torpag bolunmez!" (The land is indivisible!). After they sang the national anthem of Azerbaijan in front of the embassy.

Attache on Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Georgia, Samira Agayeva expressed her gratitude for their support. "This once again proves that our people and our country are united", - she said.