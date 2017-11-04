Yevgeni Mikhailov: We witnessed decisive stance of President Ilham Aliyev on Karabakh settlement

Tbilisi. 4 November. REPORT. AZ/ “The role of military should be considered in the settlement of regional conflicts. Military plays an important role in quick resolution of the conflicts or its prolonging.”

Famous Russian expert Yevgeni Mikhaylov told the Georgian bureau of Report News Agency.

Expert said today regional conflicts exist in many countries around the world including South Caucasus states. Determined steps of the head of states is crucial condition for resolution of these conflicts: “We witnessed decisive stance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Ilham Aliyev is a pragmatic politician and pursues very right foreign policy. Unfortunately, we don’t see that step from another party of the conflict. That is why, solution of the conflict is delayed. If Armenian leadership also could get out of the influence and take mutual determined step, the problem would have found its solutions,” he said.

Expert added that the farsighted policy of the head of Azerbaijani state also led to increasing the influence of his nation: “Although Azerbaijani nation was forcefully engaged in the conflict it deserved the image as the most hospitable people in the world.”

Russian expert stressed that for some reasons at times military is not interested in the resolution of the conflict. For this reason, their role should be considered.”